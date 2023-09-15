Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has come to the defense of his player Harry Maguire in response to recent harsh criticism, reported by GOAL. Maguire faced booing from fans during England's international break and even scored an own goal in a friendly against Scotland, which intensified discussions about the criticism he has endured.

Ten Hag expressed his displeasure with the way Maguire has been treated and offered strong support for his player. He said, “I have said many times, that it is disrespectful, doesn’t deserve it, he is a great player, gives great performances. It is crazy but how it works. Harry has to block this.”

The Manchester United boss emphasized that Maguire has a promising career ahead and should focus on delivering strong performances on the field to overcome the criticism. He also stressed the importance of managing different personalities within the team and maintaining a collective team dynamic.

Harry Maguire, who joined Manchester United from Leicester City in 2019 for a record £80 million transfer fee for a defender, has faced scrutiny since becoming the world's most expensive defender. He was appointed club captain by former coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and while his leadership and defensive contributions have been significant, the team has faced challenges during his tenure.

Under the management of Erik ten Hag, Maguire has seen his playing time reduced, and he started 16 out of 31 games across all competitions last season. Despite the criticism, he contributed to 17 clean sheets. This season, Maguire has made only one appearance for Manchester United, and with the return of Lisandro Martinez, he may not start against Brighton this weekend.

Erik ten Hag's defense of Harry Maguire highlights the manager's commitment to supporting his players and maintaining a positive team environment amid challenging circumstances.