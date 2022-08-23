Manchester United makes Harry Maguire stance clear amid Chelsea transfer interest

Harry Maguire is facing an uncertain future at Manchester United after the team captain was benched for Monday’s tilt against Liverpool. With Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez drawing the start, United won its first game of the season in an electric matchup with Liverpool. That leaves some significant question marks surrounding Maguire, but it doesn’t appear as if United is interested in selling the English center back. Despite interest from Chelsea over a possible move for Maguire, Manchester United has made clear they don’t want to sell their captain, via Paul Hirst.

Maguire has been one of the most heavily-scrutinized players in all of Europe over the past few years. At the peak of Manchester United’s struggles, which are still not over, Maguire was mistake-prone and constantly scapegoated for disappointing results.

Removing him from the starting lineup was a smart move from Ten Hag, both to experiment with different looks defensively, but as well to give Maguire a mental reset. Chelsea’s interest in Maguire can be considered something of a surprise, but it may not matter much in the end if Manchester United remains unwilling to sell.

United just wrapped up a marquee signing of their own, landing Casemiro from La Liga champions Real Madrid. The holding midfielder figures to play a big role in Manchester this season, and the Red Devils are still working on bringing in further reinforcements, linked with the likes of PSV’s Cody Gapko and Ajax’s Antony, among others.

While Manchester United fans are likely ready to see Maguire pushed out the door, it seems the club still has him in their plans, at least to some extent. It’ll be interesting to see the role he receives under Ten Hag going forwards, and whether or not he gets another chance to start in a big match.