Manchester United are set to open contract talks with Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer. The English defender has impressed Erik ten Hag with his performances last season, and he is set to be in his plans for the long term.

According to the reports from Daily Mail, the Old Trafford hierarchy are set to begin discussions with Wan-Bissaka's representatives about a new deal. It is likely that the talks will begin after the end of the transfer window. Wan Bissaka's current deal at Manchester United expires next summer, but he has the option to extend it for a further year.

When ten Hag became the new Manchester United manager last year, it was expected that Wan-Bissaka would be one of the first names on the transfer list, and he was. There were even talks that the English defender could be offered back to Crystal Palace on a season-long loan so they could bring Jeremie Frimpong to the club. However, that move never materialized, and Wan-Bissaka stayed at Old Trafford.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In the initial starting line-ups of ten Hag at Manchester United, Wan-Bissaka was nothing more than a squad rotational player. The Dutchman used to rely on Diogo Dalot on the right flank constantly. However, Wan-Bissaka's performances in key games, especially at home against Manchester City, drew the attention of many United fans.

He was one of the standout players for the Red Devils against Brighton in the FA Cup semi-finals, as United progressed to the final, losing narrowly to Manchester City. Despite the loss, ten Hag considers Wan-Bissaka, an important member of the squad, and wants to see him at the club in the long run.