In a mesmerizing display of skill and athleticism, Manchester United‘s Alejandro Garnacho left both fans and himself in awe with an outrageous overhead kick that set the tone for their commanding 3-0 victory over Everton, reported by GOAL. The Argentine winger's acrobatic brilliance unfolded at Goodison Park, stunning the home crowd within the first three minutes of the game.

Garnacho's goal was nothing short of a work of art, reminiscent of iconic strikes from football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney. The 19-year-old's bicycle kick sailed into the top corner, leaving him almost incredulous about the audacity and perfection of his execution. In a post-match interview with Sky Sports, Garnacho admitted, “I can't believe it, to be honest. I didn't see how it went in. I just listened around and said: ‘oh my God.' For me, one of the best goals I have ever scored. Yes, probably (one of the goals of the season) but is only November.”

Even United's captain, Bruno Fernandes, joined the chorus of praise for Garnacho's extraordinary feat, emphasizing that a goal of such caliber has the power to silence opposing crowds. Fernandes remarked, “A goal like this has to silence the crowd. Everton fans were, of course, not really happy about it, but I think they would enjoy seeing this kind of goal. It is amazing that football players can do this kind of thing. We are all proud of him, and obviously, I am very happy to have him on our side.”

Alejandro Garnacho, known for his admiration of former United star Cristiano Ronaldo, paid homage to the Portuguese with the iconic ‘Siu' celebration. As the young talent continues to dazzle on the field, Manchester United fans can look forward to more moments of brilliance, with the Red Devils gearing up for a crucial Champions League clash against Galatasaray on Wednesday.