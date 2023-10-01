As Manchester United fans eagerly anticipate the impact of new manager Erik ten Hag, the recent experimentation with a midfield diamond formation has sparked discussions about the team's tactical approach. While it's crucial to remember that results may vary, the emergence of this formation offers intriguing possibilities, especially for the midfield.

The 4-4-2 diamond system, featuring Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat, Mason Mount, and Bruno Fernandes, presents an exciting prospect on paper. It combines defensive strength with creativity, giving Ten Hag a well-rounded midfield. However, this tactical shift could potentially impact wide players like Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Facundo Pellistri, and Antony, who thrive in traditional wing roles.

One player who might thrive regardless of the formation is Amad Diallo. The versatile youngster, currently recovering from a knee injury, spent last season on loan at Sunderland, showcasing his ability to adapt to various positions. Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray noted Amad's versatility, comparing him to Bruno Fernandes regarding his flexibility to play different roles.

Amad's ability to play on the right wing, as a No. 10, or even as a striker provides Ten Hag with a valuable asset. Whether United adopts a 4-3-3 or a 4-4-2 diamond formation, Amad's adaptability could secure him a place in the squad. This flexibility has been evident in players like Hannibal Mejbri, who transitioned seamlessly from the Championship to the Premier League.

While Amad must regain full fitness and compete for a spot in Ten Hag's plans, his versatility positions him as a valuable weapon for the new manager. The season will reveal Ten Hag's preferred system, but with versatile options at his disposal, Amad should have ample opportunities to prove his worth in the Manchester United lineup.