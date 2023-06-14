After his successful loan season with the Black Cats, Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has said he wants to maintain a working relationship with Manchester United winger Amad Diallo. The winger joined Sunderland on loan last summer as Mowbray hoped to see quality within his squad.

Speaking to Manchester United’s official website, Mowbray said, “I hope we can keep a close relationship with United if they need to loan young players out. It’s amazing, really, I’ve been in management a long time, as you’ve said, and even the likes of Joe Rothwell, who I had at Blackburn, came through the United ranks [Joe is now with Bournemouth in the Premier League].”

“I think the game is littered with Manchester United players who came through their system, through their Academy system, and generally what you know is you get grounded, talented footballers who know what to do with the football. They know how to deal with the ball.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 20-year-old was one of the standout players in the Champions this season, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists. Sunderland reached the championship play-offs but unfortunately lost to Luton Town in the semi-finals.

Manchester United technical director Darren Fletcher maintained an open dialogue between Amad’s representatives and Sunderland’s management throughout the season. Both parties were impressed with the 20-year-old’s development. Amad will join the Manchester United first-team squad in the United States, where he will get a chance to impress manager Erik ten Hag. He will be involved with several United youngsters, such as Zidane Iqbal, Alvaro Fernandez, Shola Shoretire, and Hannibal Mejb.