Manchester City defender Kyle Walker took a foul-mouthed swipe at rivals Manchester United during the wild title celebrations that followed City’s Premier League triumph, reported by mirror. As Pep Guardiola’s side lifted the trophy at the Etihad Stadium, Walker directed an expletive-ridden chant towards their cross-town rivals.

Having secured his fifth Premier League title since joining Manchester City in 2017, Walker was at the forefront of the celebrations. After City’s 1-0 win against Chelsea, the squad celebrated at the Etihad before continuing the festivities in the city. Walker and his teammates headed to a private Manchester club called MNKY HSE for an after-party, where the defender grabbed the microphone.

In a rendition of John Stones’ chant set to the tune of Boney M’s “Daddy Cool,” Walker added his own line, proclaiming, “he f****** hates United!” This chant was just one of the many fierce messages exchanged between the two Manchester clubs as they gear up for their upcoming FA Cup final clash.

Walker made it clear that despite the celebrations, City remains focused on their upcoming matches. In addition to the FA Cup final against United, they also have the Champions League final on June 10. Walker emphasized the importance of these upcoming fixtures and the opportunity to make history for the club.

The FA Cup final represents the second step towards a potential treble for City. Walker believes that if they achieve this feat, they would rank among the best teams of all time in the Premier League, alongside Manchester United’s legendary teams. However, he acknowledged the need to concentrate on the task at hand and overcome the challenges that lie ahead.

As the celebrations continue, City aims to etch its name in history by securing the FA Cup and Champions League titles. Walker and his teammates are determined to leave a lasting legacy and be remembered as one of the greatest teams in the Premier League.