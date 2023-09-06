Manchester United has released an official statement acknowledging the domestic abuse allegations made against winger Antony, following months of silence on the matter, reported by GOAL.

The allegations of domestic violence were initially made by Antony's ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin in June. After she provided further details of the alleged abuse, including threats, physical harm, and violence, Antony was subsequently dropped from the Brazil national squad. The player has released two separate statements denying the allegations.

In their statement, Manchester United stated, “Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the Police are conducting inquiries. Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments. As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse.”

This official statement comes after several domestic abuse charities criticized the club for allowing Antony to continue playing and training following the initial allegations in June. Greater Manchester Police confirmed that they were conducting inquiries into the allegations, further adding pressure on the club to address the situation.

Manchester United has faced criticism in recent months for their handling of similar cases, including the Mason Greenwood legal saga. The club initially planned to reintegrate Greenwood into the squad six months after charges of attempted rape, assault, and coercive and controlling behavior against the striker were dropped. However, they eventually decided against it, and Greenwood has joined Getafe on loan.

Domestic abuse charities and advocacy groups have been calling on football authorities and clubs, including the Premier League and the FA, to take meaningful action against domestic abuse involving high-profile sports figures. They emphasize the need for a zero-tolerance policy to address the culture of violence against women and girls within football.

The situation involving Antony raises broader questions about how football clubs handle allegations of domestic abuse and highlights the growing scrutiny on clubs to address such issues effectively.