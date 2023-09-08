Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has slammed Jadon Sancho for his statement regarding the situation in the first team. The English winger issued a statement on X, denying manager Erik ten Hag’s comments on being unavailable against Arsenal due to “poor performance in training.”

Foster was speaking on a fan channel, “The United Stand.” He said that the situation surrounding Sancho at Manchester United is “petulant, emotive, reactional and disrespectful.” He further added if this situation had happened under Sir Alex Ferguson, “you are done at the club.”

The former Manchester United manager Ferguson has had a history of tussles with the players in the dressing room. He famously threw a boot on David Beckham’s face when he was heavily linked to Real Madrid. Moreover, due to disciplinary issues, he fell out with Ruud Van Nistelroy and Roy Keane. If the great Scottish manager can handle those great players, you can imagine what would have happened to Sancho if he was still the manager.

Sancho will likely be frozen out of the Manchester United squad for disrespecting the manager. The club has yet to issue a statement on this situation, but it is likely that they will ask the English winger to apologize to ten Hag publicly. Otherwise, he won’t get any minutes with the Red Devils and will move elsewhere. There is reported interest from Saudi Arabia for the former Borussia Dortmund man.

Manchester United are in a mess at the moment, and Sancho is not the only reason for that. They also have to deal with Antony’s situation, and the Brazilian is subject to physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend. Multiple Brazilian reports have reported pictures of her having injuries to her head and hand.