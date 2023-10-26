In an unprecedented move, Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers, in short Wolves, are set to battle it out on Christmas Eve, marking the first Premier League game on December 24 since 1995, according to the official announcement from the Premier League, reported by GOAL.

The fixture, scheduled for a 1 pm kick-off at the Molineux, has raised eyebrows, considering the longstanding tradition of a winter break during the holiday season. The Premier League, however, assured fans that they have taken player welfare into account, ensuring a minimum gap of 60 hours between two games, despite the congested schedule.

Yet, the decision has faced backlash, especially from the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust, who have strongly criticized the move. In their statement, they expressed deep concerns about the inconveniences this decision poses to match-going supporters. They highlighted potential staffing issues at Molineux and the disruption caused by altered holiday transport timetables.

The Trust has promptly requested an urgent meeting with key decision-makers within the Premier League, aiming to convey supporters' grievances effectively. They emphasized the importance of proper consultation with fans and urged the league to reconsider their choice.

As fans anxiously await the outcome of the meeting and the Premier League's response to the supporters' concerns, Chelsea, led by Mauricio Pochettino, are gearing up to face Brentford in their upcoming league encounter this Saturday. The football world watches closely, pondering whether this Christmas Eve clash will become a unique addition to the Premier League calendar or a one-time anomaly sparking passionate discussions about the league's scheduling decisions.