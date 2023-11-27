Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has slammed manager Erik ten Hag's recent comments, describing them as "bloody rubbish"

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has slammed manager Erik ten Hag‘s recent comments, describing them as “bloody rubbish,” reported by GOAL. Ten Hag had praised Bruno Fernandes for his leadership after United's 3-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League, where Fernandes handed Marcus Rashford a penalty.

Despite overcoming injury challenges and securing a convincing win at Goodison Park, Keane disagreed with Ten Hag's assessment. Fernandes, in a display of sportsmanship, allowed Rashford to take the penalty to boost his confidence. Ten Hag commended Fernandes for this act of leadership.

Keane, a Sky Sports pundit, expressed his dissent, stating, “He's giving toffee out there to Bruno for passing on the ball for the penalty. Absolute bloody rubbish. Absolute rubbish coming out with that.” Keane emphasized his belief that Manchester United, currently in sixth place in the Premier League, should be embarrassed by their position.

While the recent victory against Everton adds to United's positive form, Keane insists that the team should aim higher, competing with top-tier clubs like Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, and others. He urged the team to perform consistently, especially in significant matchups.

Despite United's strong performances on paper, they face upcoming challenges, including a crucial Champions League clash against Galatasaray. Currently outside the qualification places for the knockout stage, United, led by Ten Hag, need a victory to improve their European standing.

As United faces tougher tests, Keane's critique underscores the need for sustained excellence and competitiveness, both domestically and in European competitions. The upcoming matches, particularly against Galatasaray, will provide a clearer picture of United's capabilities under Erik ten Hag's leadership.