Erik ten Hag's beleaguered Manchester United faced their fifth defeat in seven games, succumbing 3-2 at home to Galatasaray in a tumultuous Champions League group stage encounter.

Christian Eriksen, who recently joined the club, aptly pinpointed United's recurring issue after the catastrophic loss. Despite taking the lead twice, United's defense faltered, conceding three goals and their second defeat in the Champions League group stage. Even a missed second-half penalty by Galatasaray, awarded after Casemiro fouled Dries Mertens and was subsequently sent off, couldn't save United from defeat as Mauro Icardi secured the winner by chipping United's goalkeeper Andre Onana.

In his post-match analysis, Eriksen highlighted a troubling pattern in United's gameplay – the tendency to concede shortly after taking the lead. This recurring flaw has plagued the team this season, resulting in five disheartening losses in seven games. Eriksen emphasized the need for a swift change to maintain control of the game and avoid squandering leads.

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand echoed Eriksen's concerns, expressing the rollercoaster of emotions experienced by fans. Fellow Red Devils legend Paul Scholes, while not deeming the performance the worst, expressed disappointment in the team's defensive vulnerabilities. He emphasized the need to address the balance between attacking prowess and defensive stability.

As Manchester United grapples with their persistent issues, the spotlight remains on their ability to rectify defensive lapses and find the right balance to salvage their season. The Red Devils next play Brentford in the Premier League at Old Trafford. Looking at their horrific recent home record, they are likely in for a long night on Saturday.