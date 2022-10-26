Cristiano Ronaldo’s message ahead of return to Manchester United lineup

Manchester United will welcome Cristiano Ronaldo back to the squad on Wednesday after he was left out of the team’s plans over the weekend following a debacle against Tottenham Hotspur in the midweek fixture. Ahead of his return to the squad for their Europa League clash against Sheriff on Thursday, Ronaldo had a message for his teammates and Man United fans. Via Twitter, Ronaldo made clear that he was focused on the upcoming fixture and dedicated to helping the club compete this year.

Back on track, with the same commitment and dedication as always! 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/fB6HMHEmX9 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 26, 2022

His words certainly tell a different story than his actions. Ronaldo left the bench early against Spurs, making it impossible for manager Erik Ten Hag to bring him into the game even if he had wanted to. Ten Hag disciplined him by not including him in the squad over the weekend against Chelsea, a game which ended in a 1-1 draw.

It seems Ronaldo may be beginning to understand that his antics won’t be tolerated at Manchester United any longer, and that while he’s an iconic figure in world football, he’s not going to get special treatment from the club. We’ll see how he acts if he gets on the field against Sheriff for the Europa League showdown.

Ronaldo’s involvement in Manchester United’s Premier League fixtures has been few and far between early on in the season. He’s featured in just eight of Manchester United’s first 11 Premier League matches, but has only drawn two starts in that time, often being overlooked for Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial. He has just one goal on the year, and rumors have constantly been swirling over a potential move away from the club.

While a January transfer remains possible, most teams seem off-put by the idea of bringing in the Portuguese international and the ego that’s attached. Still, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the all-time greats, so there’s a chance he’ll get his wish and find a new team before long. In the meantime, he’s committing himself to the project in Manchester.