The Cristiano Ronaldo saga at Manchester United has officially hit a new low. The Portuguese international went viral on Wednesday after he stormed down the Old Trafford tunnel before the final whistle as the Red Devils beat Tottenham 2-0 and it’s now known why he did such a thing.

Per Chris Wheeler of The Daily Mail, Ronaldo actually refused to come on as a second-half substitute when boss Erik ten Hag called his name. The relationship between Cristiano and the Dutch manager has evidently reached a boiling point, with both sides happy to move on and cut ties.

The problem is, there aren’t many clubs that can afford Cristiano Ronaldo in January, which means he’d have to wait for the summer transfer window to leave.

Man United also released a statement saying that Ronaldo has been excluded from the squad for this weekend’s massive clash with Chelsea:

Utd issue statement to say Ronaldo has been axed from squad for Chelsea. No comment on possible fine. ‘Cristiano will not be part of the Man Utd squad for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea. The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.’ #mufc — Chris Wheeler (@ChrisWheelerDM) October 20, 2022

It truly feels like there is no turning back at this point. Ronaldo received just his second Premier League start against Newcastle last weekend but struggled to make an impact. He’s yet to find the back of the net in the English top flight this term.

Manchester United is prepared to move on without Cristiano Ronaldo, who appears to just be a distraction at this point. It’s truly a shame that he’s being treated with such utter disrespect given his historic career accomplishments, but Wednesday’s actions were definitely unnecessary, especially when the club was in the midst of a fantastic performance.

A fresh start elsewhere is needed for the 37-year-old. Whether that happens at the turn of the year or next summer remains to be seen, though.