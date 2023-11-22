League One club Barnsley has been thrown out of the FA Cup, paving the way for Non-League side Horsham to progress to the next round

In a shocking turn of events, League One club Barnsley has been thrown out of the FA Cup, paving the way for Non-League side Horsham to progress to the next round, reported by GOAL. Despite Barnsley securing a victory against Horsham in a replay on November 14, the club has been disqualified over the use of an “ineligible” player, whose name remains undisclosed.

Barnsley required a replay to overcome Horsham after a 3-3 draw at home on November 3. The club's progression was sealed with a John McAtee brace and Nicky Cadden strike in the replay. However, the Football Association revealed in a statement that Barnsley's disqualification was due to the improper registration of the unnamed player for the initial match on November 3.

The FA's statement explained, “Barnsley admitted this charge and acknowledged that the breach had occurred,” leading to the immediate removal of the club from the competition. As a consequence, Horsham has been awarded the tie and will advance to the Second Round Proper.

Barnsley responded with their own statement, expressing regret for the error and assuring fans of corrective measures. The statement read, “This mistake – although unintentional – falls way below the high standards we set at this club and is simply not what you [the fans] deserve. We have already conducted a full internal investigation and have subsequently put safeguards in place to ensure this will never happen again.”

As a result of Barnsley's disqualification, Horsham will face Sutton United away from home in the next round on December 2. Meanwhile, Barnsley will resume League One action against Lincoln City on Saturday. The unforeseen turn of events adds an unexpected twist to the FA Cup journey for both clubs.