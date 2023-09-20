After parting ways with Manchester United, David De Gea finds himself in high demand, with Real Betis reportedly leading the race for the goalkeeper's signature. De Gea, who turned down several offers following his release from Manchester United in June, was previously linked to heavyweight clubs like Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, but those potential moves ultimately faltered.

According to the reports from Fichajes, Betis has expressed a keen interest in securing De Gea's services, potentially bringing the former Manchester United goalkeeper back to his homeland. Valencia was also contemplating an approach for the 32-year-old shot-stopper. Still, Betis has taken the lead in pursuing his signature, especially after negotiations with former Manchester City star Claudio Bravo hit a roadblock.

As De Gea weighs his options, he is believed to be considering Betis' contract offer carefully. Despite being unattached, De Gea has remained committed to his training regimen, showcasing his dedication on social media. In a recent video shared online, the former Manchester United goalkeeper diligently worked on his footwork, catching, and kicking while sporting a Kevin Durant basketball jersey. Alongside the video, De Gea added a caption: “Work hard. Push yourself ⚽️.”

The post didn't go unnoticed by his former Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes, who commended De Gea's dedication with a comment: “Muy bien Kevin 👏🏼😅,” showing his appreciation for the goalkeeper's relentless work ethic.

De Gea's journey post-Manchester United has been a subject of great intrigue for football fans. With interest from clubs across Europe and even Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr making an offer, De Gea's next destination remains a hot topic in football. Real Betis now stands as a potential landing spot for the talented goalkeeper. Still, as the football transfer window unfolds, only time will tell where David De Gea's next chapter in his illustrious career will be written.