David De Gea has officially left Manchester United and continues to search for his next club, but it appears it won't be Bayern Munich.

The German champions had expressed an interest in the Spaniard after losing Yan Sommer to Inter and due to Manuel Neuer still recovering from injury, but as reported by Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports, manager Thomas Tuchel has vetoed the chance to sign De Gea because Neuer is expected back within the next month.

Bayern also spoke to Manchester City about backup Stefan Ortega but the Champions League holders have zero interest in selling him. 35-year-old Sven Ulreich is currently the top option for Tuchel in between the sticks and he didn't exactly shine in the DFB Super Cup, conceding three times to RB Leipzig. That being said, Neuer will be the No. 1 choice again when healthy.

As for De Gea, he and the Red Devils mutually agreed to part ways last month after spending the last 10+ years at Old Trafford. Real Madrid are said to be keen on him as well after Thibaut Courtois tore his ACL recently. Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is also on their radar though, with a loan move reportedly in the works.

The 32-year-old is a Madrid native and was an Atletico player before joining Man United. He was famously set to join Los Blancos in 2015 but the deal collapsed after paperwork wasn't submitted in time. At 32, there are still some good days of football left in De Gea. It just won't be with Bayern.