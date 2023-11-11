Real Betis eyes ex-Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea as a potential recruit, with talks underway for his arrival.

Real Betis Balompié is gearing up for a significant move within La Liga as reports emerge of their interest in securing former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. Talks have begun between the club and De Gea, who, having been without a team since departing from Manchester United in July 2023, is reportedly enthusiastic about joining the green and white ranks.

According to El Desmarque, the potential arrival of De Gea at Betis could prompt changes within the team, notably affecting current goalkeeper Rui Silva. Silva, who has been sidelined due to injury and is discontent with his limited playing time this season, might view a departure favorably should De Gea's move materialize.

Betis aims to secure De Gea in a strategic move akin to their successful signing of Isco Alarcón, emphasizing experienced free agents to bolster Manuel Pellegrini's squad. This potential acquisition aligns with the team's current Europa League leadership, with a crucial match against Aris Limassol on the horizon, offering the prospect of advancing to the competition's knockout stage.

De Gea has been out of action since his Manchester United exit. Although he returned to Old Trafford last month, he has yet to announce his new destination. Many pundits have criticized Manchester United for handling the De Gea saga.

Additionally, Betis is bracing for a high-stakes encounter against Sevilla in the season's first league derby. This upcoming match further intensifies the significance of Betis' moves, both in the transfer market and on the field, as they seek to strengthen their squad and maintain their impressive Europa League campaign while gearing up for the crucial local showdown against Sevilla.