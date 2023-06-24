Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been offered to the former Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho at AS Roma. Manager Erik ten Hag wants to trim his squad and raise funds for signings this summer.

According to the reports from Roma Press, the Red Devils have been negotiating with AS Roma regarding the sale of Van de Beek. The former Ajax man has simply not got going since being signed by Ole Gunnar Soljskaer in 2020. Hence, he is now surplus to requirements and offered around Europe, including AS Roma.

However, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Dutchman is not on the priority list of the Europa League finalists. AS Roma are looking for additions in their backline and prefer sellings before turning their attention toward signings.

After his struggles at Manchester United, Van de Beek was loaned to Everton in the second half of the 2021/22 season. However, his fortunes never changed at Goodison Park.

When ten Hag became the manager of the Red Devils, a lot was said that he will revive the career of the Netherlands International. However, the former Ajax manager has preferred Fred and Scott McTominay ahead of him. It should be noted that ten Hag’s first-choice midfielders were Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, and Casemiro for the majority of the season.

Despite AS Roma not prioritizing a permanent transfer move for the Dutchman, a loan move to Italy can be a possibility. A move to the Giallorossi means that Van de Beek can reunite with former United players Chris Smalling and Nemanja Matic.