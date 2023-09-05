Eric Bailly's nightmare Manchester United tenure is finally over. The Ivory Coast defender has been surplus to requirements since the arrival of Erik ten Hag at the club last summer and hasn't featured for the Red Devils since 2022.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have officially confirmed the departure of Eric Bailly to Besiktas. The former Villarreal defender has signed a one-year contract with the Turkish giants and will look for a resurgence in his career. A move to Besiktas will see Bailly reunite with Fred in Turkey. The Brazilian midfielder has joined Fernebehace earlier this summer.

Bailly joined Manchester United in 2016 but failed to make a consistent impression with the Old Trafford faithful. He had the reputation of being the best defender at the club because of his pace and ability to play on the halfway line. However, his problem was the constant injuries and the lack of fitness. After making 38 appearances in his first season for the club, Bailly only made another 75 appearances across five seasons at Old Trafford, averaging 15 appearances per season.

After the appointment of ten Hag, Bailly was sent on loan to Marseille last season. However, injuries and inconsistencies didn't leave him during his time in France, as he only made 23 appearances across all competitions. Moreover, he had a poor reputation for picking up bookings and eventual red cards throughout the course of matches. He leaves Manchester United as a winner of the Carabao Cup, FA Community Shield, and the UEFA Europa League.