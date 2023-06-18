Manchester United are in for a major exodus in this transfer window. As Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly, and Alex Telles return to Old Trafford from their loan spells, there is a considerable chance that they will be the first names on the transfer list.

Henderson is set for a permanent switch to Nottingham Forest, whereas Telles is attracting interest from Galatasaray. Now, Bailly could be on the verge of returning to La Liga. The Ivory Coast international signed for Manchester United from Villarreal in 2017 but has struggled to maintain a first-team spot due to injuries.

According to the reports from Mundo Deportivo, Bailly has caught the attention of Real Betis, and their sporting director Ramón Planes is monitoring the situation closely. It is said that the La Liga club have been following developments ever since he was playing in the youth setup of RCD Espanyol. Planes has worked as a technical director during Bailly's tenure in Catalonia and has been monitoring his progress.

Manchester United understands they don't hope to recoup the €38m spent to get the 29-year-old from Villarreal. Moreover, his loan spell at Olympique Marseille last season has not influenced his value. Bailly was sidelined for 77 days due to injuries in France.

Moreover, his performances for Marseille were subject to inconsistency, chaos, and calamity. He was also on the receiving end of a seven-match suspension due to a high boot on Almike Moussa N'Diaye during a domestic cup match against fourth-tier Hyères 83 FC. Marseille could buy Bailly for €7m as part of their agreement with Manchester United but decided against it.