The media and fans had speculated about Trinity Rodman's next move for months, and the NWSL implemented a new “High Impact Player” (HIP) Rule, partially in an attempt to sway her decision. Now, the 23-year-old has officially decided to re-sign with the Washington Spirit and stay Stateside.

The news was made public at a Spirit press conference on Thursday, where the team and Rodman announced that she would be staying in DC through at least 2028. Rodman also gave a statement explaining her reasoning and doubling down on her commitment to the Spirit.

“I’ve made the DMV my home and the Spirit my family, and I knew this was where I wanted to enter the next chapter of my career,” said Rodman. “I’m proud of what we’ve built since my rookie season, and I’m excited about where this club is headed. We’re chasing championships and raising the standard, and I can’t wait to keep doing that with my teammates and the best fans in the NWSL.”

Rodman has been a standout in both the NWSL and for the USWNT since her professional career started. She won Rookie of the Year and a league championship in 2021, and helped lead the national team to a gold medal in the 2024 Olympics. Michele Kang, owner of the Spirit, highlighted these contributions among the reasons why Washington wanted to offer her a new contract.

“Trinity is a generational player, but more importantly, she represents the future of this club and the future of women’s soccer,” said Kang.

“This agreement reflects our belief that elite talent deserves elite commitment. At the Spirit, we are building something enduring: A club that competes for championships every year, invests in excellence, and creates an environment where world-class players can thrive long-term. Trinity choosing to continue her career in Washington is a powerful statement about what we are building here.”

President of Soccer Operations Haley Carter expanded on Kang's comments, going into detail about what the 2021 second overall pick brings to the Spirit.

“Trinity is absolutely critical to this club, to the NWSL and to women’s soccer,” Carter added. “She’s an elite athlete on the field, but she’s also a cultural force in DC, nationally and globally. As we build something sustainable here that our fans can be proud of, Trinity is a foundational piece of that. I’m looking forward to everything she’s going to accomplish as we compete for championships together.”

The Spirit utilized the NWSL's recently passed and controversial “HIP Rule” to make Rodman a deal that would compete with the offers that she was receiving from clubs overseas. General manager Nathan Minion made it clear that the organization was willing to do whatever was needed to retain Rodman.

“Re-signing Trinity was always a top priority for this club,” Minion said. “She is one of the best players in the world and a transformational presence for the Spirit on the field and for our fans. Trinity is central to our championship ambitions and the future we are building in Washington, and we are thrilled to continue this journey together.”