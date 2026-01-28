It looks like rumors about an Open World Location in EA FC 27 may be true, as EA Sports has trademarked the name for a new, explorable area in the upcoming title. Word through the grapevine has suggested that EA Sports wanted to implement an open world area in FC, making it the first EA game to explore such an idea. But what does this all mean, and what can we expect to see? Without further ado, let's dive right in.

EA Sports Trademarks “FC The Grounds” Name For New Open World Feature in FC 27

Matheus Gamer on X recently found out that EA Sports registered a trademark for the “FC The Grounds” name, which they reportedly plan on using in their upcoming Open World Mode in FC 27. The company registered the trademark on January 23rd, 2026, which can be seen on Justia Trademarks.

The Patent's description says: The mark consists of stylized letters “FC” set in a triangular shape tilted on angle, with a small triangle at the left corner and the words “THE GROUNDS” in stylized letters.

Essentially, it's describing the look of the mode's logo. Simply put, it's the triangular FC logo next to the words THE GROUNDS.

Of course, this isn't the first time players heard about the mode. According to an exclusive report from FGZ back from 2025, EA had been planning to implement this mode for some time.

So, what can we expect from FC The Grounds? According to the report, it works similarly to NBA 2K's The City or WWE 2K's The Island. However, it would be the first EA Sports game to use such a feature.

EA Sports plans to fill The Grounds with various districts for players to explore. This includes soccer fields all around the map for casual/competitive play. Each District also represents a different nation with a rich football history. So expect to see different settings and locations.

At the time of writing, we do not yet know what else comes with The Grounds. We can logically guess to see mini-games, shops, and other ways to interact with people besides just soccer. Nevertheless, it marks a big change in the series.

Overall, that includes everything we know about FC 27 The Grounds so far. We look forward to hearing more about this feature. With FC 27 not expected to release until September, it may take some time before we hear more about the mode.

