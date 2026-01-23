Trinity Rodman is staying in Washington, and she is doing it on historic terms. The 23-year-old star finalized a new three-year deal with the Washington Spirit that runs through the 2028 season, a contract widely described as one of the most significant in National Women’s Soccer League history, per Complex. Multiple reports say the agreement pushes Rodman past the $2 million-per-year mark when bonuses are included, placing her atop the women’s soccer pay scale worldwide.

For Rodman, the milestone comes with responsibility, not a victory lap. The Olympic gold medalist framed the deal as a chance to keep building rather than a personal reward. She emphasized championships, growth, and setting a higher bar for the league moving forward, while making it clear that Washington feels like home.

“I’ve made the DMV my home and the Spirit my family,” Rodman said in a statement announcing the deal. “I’m proud of what we’ve built since my rookie season, and I’m excited about where this club is headed.”

Breaking: Trinity Rodman has signed a new three-year contract with the Washington Spirit. Rodman's new multi-million dollar deal makes her the highest paid women's soccer player in the world, according to her agent. pic.twitter.com/C35PLepAyN — ESPN (@espn) January 22, 2026

Raising the standard in Washington

The new contract ends weeks of speculation around Rodman’s future. Negotiations drew attention across the league, including reports that the players’ union filed a grievance tied to the league’s High Impact Player rule. That mechanism allows teams to exceed the salary cap by up to $1 million to retain or attract elite talent, a provision that remains a point of tension within the NWSL.

From the Spirit’s perspective, keeping Rodman never felt optional. General manager Nathan Minion called her re-signing a top priority and praised her influence on and off the field, describing her as central to the club’s vision.

Rodman entered the league as the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, becoming the youngest player drafted at the time. She delivered immediately, earning Rookie of the Year honors while helping the Spirit secure their first NWSL title. While Washington has fallen short in recent championship matches, Rodman’s presence has remained the constant.

Rodman has grown into a fixture with the U.S. national team, contributing goals and playing a key role in the gold medal run at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Now, as the sport’s highest-paid player, Rodman is signaling that progress and pressure go hand in hand.