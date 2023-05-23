Anthony Martial‘s time at Manchester United seems to be nearing its end, as manager Erik ten Hag lost his patience with the French striker and is looking to offload him this summer, reported by mirror. Martial’s reaction to being substituted in the recent victory against Bournemouth has further strained his relationship with his manager and could be a decisive factor in his departure from Old Trafford.

During the match, Martial was substituted off for Wout Weghorst just before the hour mark. Instead of supporting his teammates from the bench, Martial went straight down the tunnel at the Vitality Stadium, which irked ten Hag. This incident adds to a series of underwhelming performances from Martial this season, as he has struggled to find his top form and has been hampered by fitness issues.

Despite publicly supporting Martial in the past and recognizing his importance to the team’s attack, ten Hag’s patience appears to have worn thin. The lack of alternative striking options in the squad has been a factor in Martial’s continued presence, with Weghorst being the only recognized senior striker who plays through the middle, and he is only on loan.

Earlier, ten Hag had expressed optimism about Martial’s return from injury, emphasizing his ability to score goals, contribute to the team’s pressing, and improve their attacking play. However, it seems that the Frenchman does not fit into ten Hag’s long-term plans for the club.

According to a report in The Sun, ten Hag is willing to sanction Martial’s sale if Manchester United can secure additional central striking options during the summer transfer window. This decision highlights the manager’s desire to strengthen the squad and potentially move on from Martial, who has been with the club for eight years.

As Martial’s future at Manchester United hangs in the balance, it remains to be seen where his next destination will be and how the club will reshape their attack for the upcoming season.