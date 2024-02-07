Manchester United and England ace Mary Earps has fired back at sexism surrounding women's football in the UK

Manchester United ace Mary Earps has fired back at sexist views surrounding women's football in the UK, reported by GOAL. The goalkeeper, who recently clinched the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, responded to former Manchester City player Joey Barton's dismissive remarks. Barton questioned women's authority in discussing men's football and targeted Earps, suggesting the award should have gone to someone with a 2023 victory.

Addressing Barton's comments, Earps asserted that such opinions are widespread, echoing sentiments expressed by Chelsea coach Emma Hayes. Hayes had previously criticized the prevailing misogyny in English football, highlighting the sexist society that women in the sport endure. Earps emphasized the disappointing reality that these views are not isolated but represent a broader perspective across the nation and possibly globally.

In the face of these challenges, Earps emphasized the need for a measured response, acknowledging the pervasive nature of sexism that extends beyond football. She remarked, “I don’t think there are many women in the world that will have not experienced sexism and misogyny of some kind.”

Earps' stance aligns with recent statements from Emma Hayes, who underscored the routine exposure of women's football to systemic misogyny and normalcy of such behavior among the football public. Despite the adversity, Earps is determined to let her performance on the pitch speak volumes.

Returning to action, Mary Earps and her Manchester United squad are geared up for a clash against Southampton in the Women's FA Cup on Sunday. Subsequently, they are set to face off against Arsenal in the Women's Super League the following week. As Earps strives to make her mark on the field, her outspoken stand against misogyny adds another layer to the ongoing conversation about gender equality in football.