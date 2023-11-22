Explore Raphael Varane's imminent departure from Manchester United in the summer transfer window as Erik ten Hag plans to retain him

The impending departure of Raphael Varane from Manchester United has cast a shadow over Old Trafford, signaling an anticipated exit set for the upcoming summer transfer window. Despite swirling rumors hinting at a potential January move, reports from Sunsport unveil Erik ten Hag's strategic plan to retain Varane until the season's conclusion, aiming to solidify the team's pursuit of a coveted top-four finish in the Premier League.

While speculation previously linked Varane to a return to Real Madrid, emerging reports paint a different picture, suggesting the French defender's inclination towards destinations in Italy or Saudi Arabia. This aligns with a trend witnessed across football, where prominent players embark on new journeys beyond familiar territories.

The diminishing role of Varane within Ten Hag's plans has led to a significant decline in his position, sliding behind Jonny Evans in the defensive pecking order. Such developments have fueled discussions regarding an imminent departure, marking an anticipated end to his tenure at the club.

Despite the murmurs of an impending exit, Manchester United remains steadfast in pursuing a top-four berth, prompting a decision to retain Varane until the culmination of the ongoing season. This delay is a testament to the club's commitment to achieving their competitive objectives.

Varane's potential departure from United is projected to command a fee ranging between £17-20 million, marking a significant transition for the Frenchman, who arrived with high expectations from Real Madrid in 2021. Moreover, his current wage status as one of the highest earners at the club, approximately £340,000 per week, solidifies the magnitude of his impending departure.

As speculation swirls and Varane's departure looms on the horizon, Manchester United braces for a notable transition, bidding adieu to a player who once symbolized defensive stability, now poised to script a new chapter in his illustrious career beyond the confines of Old Trafford.