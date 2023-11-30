Manchester United's hopes of progressing in the Champions League were dealt a significant blow as they drew 3-3 against Galatasaray

Manchester United‘s hopes of progressing in the Champions League were dealt a significant blow as they drew 3-3 against Galatasaray, with manager Erik ten Hag deflecting blame from goalkeeper Andre Onana and redirecting it towards the team's defensive lapses, reported by GOAL.

Despite twice establishing two-goal leads at Rams Park, United's defensive vulnerabilities allowed Galatasaray to stage a comeback, leaving them at the bottom of Group A after matchday five. Onana, who conceded two soft Hakim Ziyech free kicks, found himself under scrutiny for the goals, but Ten Hag chose to emphasize the broader defensive issues plaguing the team.

“We are not defending well enough,” remarked the Dutch manager. “We are leading 3-1, and you can't afford the mistakes we're making because that makes the difference. We should have taken three points. That is also the case in more games: at home against Galatasaray, away in Copenhagen, we played so good. I have to make a big compliment to the team, but at the same moment, I have to criticize the team and us as a coaching staff.”

While acknowledging individual errors, Ten Hag asserted the collective responsibility of the team. “Andre is okay; it is not about individuals. Of course, individual errors in football can make a difference, and you take responsibility for it, but it is always about the team. I am responsible for this, but also know we are in a project.”

Manchester United, at the bottom of their group, faces an uphill battle to reach the round of 16. Their defensive frailties have been exposed, conceding 14 goals in five Champions League games this season, setting an unwanted record for the most goals conceded by an English team at this stage of the competition. To advance, they must secure a victory against Bayern at home on December 12, coupled with a draw between Copenhagen and Galatasaray.