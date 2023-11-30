Manchester United's goalkeeper, Andre Onana, is under intense pressure following a series of blunders in the Champions League knockout stages

Manchester United‘s goalkeeper, Andre Onana, is under intense pressure following a series of blunders that jeopardize the team's position in the Champions League knockout stages, reported by GOAL. The £47 million signing's struggles in shot-stopping have raised questions about his suitability for the role, highlighting the oversight in prioritizing ball distribution over fundamental goalkeeping skills.

Onana's performance on the field has been far from convincing. His Old Trafford debut saw him conceding a lob from the halfway line during a friendly against Lens, setting the tone for a challenging season. The recent Champions League encounter against Galatasaray proved to be a nightmare for Onana, contributing to a 3-3 draw that places United at the bottom of Group A.

To advance to the last 16, United now face the daunting task of defeating Bayern Munich in their final group match while relying on a draw between Galatasaray and Copenhagen – a scenario deemed a miraculous necessity. Onana, with his notable errors in key games, emerges as a significant factor in United's precarious situation.

While acknowledging that outfield players share responsibility for the team's struggles, Onana's recurrent mistakes have magnified the goalkeeper's role in their setbacks. From letting in Leroy Sane's shot against Bayern Munich to a costly floor pass against Galatasaray, Onana's errors have directly impacted crucial moments in the Champions League campaign.

United's initial expectation was for Onana to address long-standing goalkeeping concerns and enhance their playing style. However, the reality has painted a different picture, with the goalkeeper's struggles eroding confidence among teammates and emboldening opponents.

As United grapples with the financial implications of potential Champions League elimination, they are simultaneously confronted with the dilemma of how to address a goalkeeper who falls short in fulfilling the fundamental duty of preventing goals. The performance in Istanbul has not only raised concerns about the team's European prospects but also intensified the scrutiny on Andre Onana's suitability for the pivotal goalkeeping role.