Manchester United's goalkeeper, Andre Onana, was visibly upset following his team's 3-3 draw against Galatasaray in the Champions League

Manchester United‘s goalkeeper, Andre Onana, was visibly upset following his team's 3-3 draw against Galatasaray in the Champions League, reported by GOAL. Onana, who faced criticism for his errors leading to two of Galatasaray's goals, showed his disappointment after the final whistle.

The match proved challenging for Manchester United as they twice relinquished a two-goal advantage, putting their Champions League progression in jeopardy. Onana's mistakes were evident, and his post-match reaction depicted a sense of frustration and heartbreak. Videos captured the goalkeeper throwing his gloves in disgust and shaking his head as he grappled with the result.

André Onana was left devastated at full-time 😢#UCL pic.twitter.com/3KjvVgmLu7 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 29, 2023

Despite Onana's errors, United manager Erik ten Hag defended the goalkeeper, emphasizing that football is a team sport and individual errors, while impactful, do not solely determine the outcome. Speaking to reporters, ten Hag acknowledged the need to manage the game effectively when leading 2-0 and highlighted the team's responsibility in defending set-pieces.

With Manchester United currently at the bottom of Group A, their chances of advancing to the last 16 rest on a victory against Bayern Munich in the final group stage match. Additionally, they require Galatasaray to draw with Copenhagen in the other group game.

While Andre Onana's place in the team may face scrutiny if errors persist, ten Hag is expected to maintain faith in the goalkeeper for the time being. However, Onana's upcoming international duty with Cameroon for AFCON 2024 in January could provide an opportunity for backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir to stake his claim for a starting spot. The goalkeeper situation remains one to watch as Manchester United navigates a crucial phase in their Champions League campaign.