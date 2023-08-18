Inter Milan are actively discussing the possibility of signing Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard this summer. The World Cup winner has also been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Nerazzurri have submitted a bid of €25m to land Pavard this summer. The Frenchman's priority is Manchester United, but the Red Devils cannot conclude the deal due to the Harry Maguire situation. The club had planned to use the funds from Maguire's exit to support the Pavard deal. However, this deal is now stalled, giving Inter Milan the possibility of signing the Frenchman.

It remains to be seen if Bayern Munich accept the bid made by Inter Milan. However, the talks are not in advanced stages yet as the Bavarians want to keep hold of Pavard this summer. It is reported that the Bundesliga champions will only allow the full-back to walk away if they sign a full-back themselves.

Bayern Munich were heavily linked with a move for Manchester City's Kyle Walker, but the English defender looks set to sign a new contract with the Premier League champions. Hence, a move for Pavard to Inter Milan seems to be difficult.

Pavard has been informed about Manchester United's situation. Hence, he is yet to choose between the Red Devils and Inter Milan. However, his utmost priority is to leave Bayern Munich and start a new adventure. He most recently started in the DFL-Cup final against RB Leipzig but had a poor show as Leipzig emerged victorious with a comfortable 3-0 scoreline.