Manchester United's manager, Erik ten Hag, has acknowledged that Marcus Rashford is currently grappling with a dip in form but remains confident that the talented forward will rediscover his goal-scoring touch.

Rashford enjoyed a prolific season last year, netting a career-best 30 goals. However, he has experienced a dry spell recently, managing just one goal in his previous 11 appearances, spanning the summer and the start of the current season. Speculation is mounting about Rashford's place in the starting lineup, with potential replacements including Alejandro Garnacho, Facundo Pellistri, and Antony, who is back and “ready to start,” according to Ten Hag, after a leave of absence.

The Manchester United manager firmly believes in Rashford's abilities, stating, “Everyone knows his qualities. But if the team is doing the right things, putting him in the right places, and we've seen him coming in the right positions, but he's struggling, it will pass.” The Dutch manager also expressed his faith in Rashford's experience and resilience as a striker. He believes that once Rashford finds the back of the net, his confidence will soar, and the goals will start flowing again.

However, the pressure is mounting on Manchester United as they face Brentford, with the possibility of suffering their fifth defeat in the opening eight league games, a feat not seen since 1986. Moreover, back-to-back home losses under Ten Hag have jeopardized their impressive home record, with a third consecutive home defeat not experienced since 1962.

Ten Hag acknowledges that the team's recent performances have fallen below the expected standards and emphasized the need for consistency. He believes that maintaining communication, organization, and team spirit are key factors in returning to winning ways. The Manchester United boss is determined to address his team's challenges and rally his players to regain their form and confidence. The road ahead may be challenging, but Ten Hag is focused on finding solutions and helping his team get back on track.