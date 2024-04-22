In a thrilling FA Cup semi-final showdown, Manchester United narrowly escaped defeat against Coventry City, clinching victory in a dramatic penalty shootout. However, despite securing a spot in the final, United's boss, Erik ten Hag, acknowledged the shortcomings of his team's performance and the need for improvement in crucial moments, reported by GOAL.
Manchester United seemed poised for a comfortable victory after Bruno Fernandes netted their third goal in the 58th minute, extending their lead against Coventry. However, a resilient fightback from the Championship side pushed the game into extra time at Wembley Stadium. In a heart-stopping moment, Coventry appeared to snatch victory with a fourth goal in the 123rd minute, only for VAR to intervene and disallow the goal for offside.
Erik ten Hag's mixed feelings
In his post-match remarks, Erik ten Hag expressed a mixture of emotions, acknowledging the significance of reaching the FA Cup final while also highlighting areas where his team fell short. He emphasized the importance of capitalizing on winning positions and closing out games effectively, citing instances where United let their lead slip away.
Ten Hag remarked, “We have to do better in such occasions but the difficult thing to do is put ourselves in a winning position, the last thing is much easier. On several occasions, we let ourselves down and let the result slip away but we got away with it.
“So mixed feelings is clear. It's a huge achievement to be twice in an FA Cup final in two years. In the last 20 years, United was in five times. Now two times in two years, a huge achievement.
“But when you are so in control in a game, dominating, you should bring it over the finish. The way we did was not good. From the 70th minute to the end, we made mistakes and it shouldn't have happened.”
He recognized the achievement of reaching the FA Cup final for the second time in two years but stressed the need for improvement in closing out games when in control. The match served as a microcosm of the season's inconsistencies for Ten Hag's side, highlighting the challenges they have faced in maintaining consistency and securing results.
Despite the FA Cup final berth, Erik ten Hag's tenure at Manchester United has been marked by speculation regarding his future. The Dutchman's job security has been called into question, with doubts raised about his ability to lead the team forward effectively. With public backing from club figures yet to materialize, the pressure mounts on Ten Hag to deliver results and secure his position at Old Trafford.
What's next for Manchester United
Manchester United's focus now shifts to the FA Cup final clash against Manchester City on May 25 at Wembley Stadium. Before that pivotal encounter, they must navigate the remaining fixtures of the Premier League campaign as they strive to secure European football for the next season. For Erik ten Hag and his squad, the FA Cup final presents an opportunity to salvage silverware and end the season on a high note, potentially alleviating some of the uncertainty surrounding the manager's future.