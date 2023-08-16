Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has blasted his side's abysmal display on the opening Premier League weekend against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Red Devils were second-best in almost every category against Wolves but were lucky to come away with the three points to extend their unbeaten run at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have not lost at home since the 2-1 defeat to Brighton on the opening Premier League weekend last season. However, ten Hag wasn't hesitant in criticizing his team's awful display. However, the Dutchman believes that the good things will come with time.

“I think we could have scored five or six turnovers, and there were overloads,” Ten Hag said, “but I think the frontline was not in the best form today, and we could have made more out of it from the overload situations.”

“Last week, we scored some incredible goals. This week, it's the form of the day, and we didn't, but it will come.”

“We have to move with the ball and be compact. Once we are compact, we have to be aggressive and fight in the duels. Today, we lost some fights and the counter-attacks you allow.”

“But luckily, we were defending the counter-attacks well, and in Andre Onana, we had some very good saves.”

Andre Onana had a stellar debut for Manchester United, as he saw 23 shots hit at him by the opposition. However, he kept a clean sheet to mark his first official game for the Red Devils.

Manchester United's biggest deficiency was seen in midfield as Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, and Casemiro were getting outplayed by Mario Lemina. Hence, you can see why they are after Sofyan Amrabat after confirming the departure of Fred to Fernebehace.