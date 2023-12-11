Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is sending a strong warning ahead of their upcoming Champions League clash with Manchester United

Bayern Munich‘s head coach, Thomas Tuchel, is sending a strong warning ahead of their upcoming Champions League clash with Manchester United, reported by GOAL. Tuchel has underlined that star striker Harry Kane, who currently plies his trade with Bayern, “will love” facing the Red Devils. This encounter is a crucial one for both teams, with Manchester United requiring a victory to secure a spot in the last 16. However, a loss would see them finish at the bottom of Group A, missing out on the consolation prize of a Europa League spot.

Containing Harry Kane is set to be a formidable challenge for Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side. The English striker, who previously played for Tottenham Hotspur, has already found the back of the net an impressive 22 times this season for Bayern Munich. Despite past speculations linking Kane to Manchester United, he is currently focused on achieving success with his German club and is determined to thwart the dreams of his familiar opponents.

Tuchel expressed confidence in sending Kane into the fray at Old Trafford, emphasizing the striker's winning mentality and his eagerness to return to England for the clash. Tuchel also highlighted Kane's positive adjustment to life in Germany, citing the appealing aspects of Munich's lifestyle, safety, and the abundance of golf courses, a particular interest for the English forward during his leisure time.

Both Bayern Munich and Manchester United are entering this fixture on the back of unexpected defeats in their respective domestic leagues. Bayern suffered a surprising 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt, while Manchester United was humbled 3-0 at home by Bournemouth. As these European giants lock horns, both teams will be eager to bounce back and regain momentum on the continental stage.