In a strategic move ahead of the January transfer window, Manchester United has signaled its openness to bids for key players, notably including Raphael Varane, Casemiro, and Jadon Sancho, reported by GOAL. The club, under the management of Erik ten Hag, aims to streamline its squad by parting ways with these experienced contributors.

Jadon Sancho, who has been in a state of exile due to a reported fallout with manager Erik ten Hag, finds himself on the list of players available for transfer. Similarly, Raphael Varane, once a cornerstone in the starting XI, has seen a shift in his role, prompting United to consider offers for the French defender. Additionally, Casemiro, valued for his experience and midfield prowess, is among the players potentially on the move as the manager seeks a midfielder with a different profile.

The decision to clear out these players aligns with Ten Hag's strategy to reshape the squad and address reported discord within the dressing room. The manager faces the challenge of navigating the lingering effects of decisions made by previous managers, complicating the team dynamics.

While Ten Hag is appreciative of the resurgence of players like Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay, who have secured their positions in the team, the need for a comprehensive squad overhaul persists. Manchester United's league performance this season, marked by six losses in 14 games, emphasizes the urgency of reshaping the team. Notably, the club is yet to secure a draw, a unique statistic among top-flight teams.

As the January window approaches, potential destinations for the outgoing players include Dortmund and Juventus for Sancho, while Varane attracts interest from Bayern Munich and clubs in Saudi Arabia. Manchester United's focus on restructuring involves both departures and strategic additions to bolster the squad for upcoming challenges.