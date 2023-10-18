Harry Maguire's dramatic fall from grace at Manchester United has opened a surprising escape route for the English international. Once considered the club's defensive linchpin, Maguire now finds himself as the Red Devils' sixth-choice center-back behind Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, and even left-back Luke Shaw.

During the summer transfer window, Maguire was heavily linked with a move to West Ham, but the deal collapsed due to financial constraints. As the 30-year-old struggles to secure regular playing time, AC Milan has emerged as a potential savior, closely monitoring his situation at Old Trafford.

This isn't the first time Manchester United has sent their defenders to Italy, as they previously sold Chris Smalling to AS Roma in 2019 before securing Maguire's transfer from Leicester City.

Maguire's desire for consistent first-team action was evident when he came close to joining West Ham. However, the move fell through because the English defender couldn't agree on personal terms with the London club. With his future at Manchester United in jeopardy and fierce competition for a starting role, the prospect of a fresh start at AC Milan could be the lifeline Harry Maguire needs to revive his career.

The development serves as a reminder of the swiftly changing fortunes in the football world, where players who were once considered indispensable can quickly find themselves searching for a new home. Whether Maguire will seize the opportunity to resurrect his career in Italy remains to be seen. Still, his situation at Manchester United certainly paints a picture of a player needing a fresh start.