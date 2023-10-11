Harry Maguire, the Manchester United center-back, has addressed rumors regarding a potential move to West Ham during the summer transfer window. He dispelled the notion that he turned down the opportunity due to West Ham's club size.

Maguire, aged 30, had the option to join David Moyes' West Ham at the end of the previous season but opted to remain at Manchester United, where he sought to reinvigorate his club career and compete for his spot on the team.

Despite facing a reduced role under the management of Erik ten Hag, the English defender delivered an exceptional individual performance in a recent match against Brentford. As he looks ahead to their next fixture against his former club, Sheffield United, he may retain his place in the starting lineup.

While his playing time at the club level has been limited, Maguire continues to feature prominently at the international level. However, the possibility of a move to secure more regular playing time cannot be ruled out in the future.

During a press conference, the former Leicester City man clarified the failed move to West Ham, stating, “Regular game time is significant to me; it has been throughout my career.” He explained that the opportunity to join West Ham did not materialize due to a lack of agreement between clubs and himself.

Despite the significance of West Ham as a club, Maguire remains focused on his current club, Manchester United. He is determined to compete for his place while recognizing the importance of regular playing time in his career.

Maguire's comments shed light on his commitment to Manchester United and his ongoing efforts to overcome challenges while acknowledging the value of consistent playing opportunities. Fans will closely watch the defender's performances as he strives for success with his club and international competitions.