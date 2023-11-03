Discover the challenges Manchester United faces in their quest for defensive stability as Lisandro Martinez battles a metatarsal injury.

In Manchester United, the road to defensive stability has been fraught with obstacles, and the absence of Lisandro Martinez has only compounded their woes. The Argentine defender is battling back to full fitness after suffering a metatarsal injury for the second time in just five months.

Martinez's injury saga began in April when he first sustained a metatarsal fracture. Miraculously, he managed to make a swift return for the start of the pre-season, showing immense determination and resilience. However, the injury devil struck again in September during a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal. Despite the pain, Martinez soldiered on, featuring in matches against Brighton and Bayern Munich before ultimately being sidelined once more.

The extent of the setback was evident when he required a second round of surgery, putting his return on hold until the new year. Manchester United's defensive frailties this season were noticeable even before his latest injury, and Martinez's absence has undoubtedly left a void in the heart of the defense.

While recuperating, the World Cup winner found solace in his native Argentina, where he attended a domestic football match at his former club, Defensa y Justicia. Speaking to TNT Sports Argentina after the game, he shared his thoughts on the challenging path to recovery: “I am in the process of recovery and happy to be here visiting the club. It is the second time that an injury like this has happened to me. So, you have to be patient.”

In Martinez's absence, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and Jonny Evans have been deployed alongside Raphael Varane. Interestingly, Varane was omitted from the squad in recent matches for “tactical” reasons, according to manager Erik ten Hag. He also missed the League Cup fixture against Newcastle due to illness.

Manchester United's defensive woes extend beyond Martinez, with 17 first-team players dealing with injuries since the beginning of pre-season, many of them affecting the defensive line. However, some light shines through the darkness, as Sergio Reguilon has returned, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, absent since a hamstring injury in September, marked his comeback by playing against Newcastle.

As Martinez continues his journey to recovery, the hopes of Manchester United fans are fixed on his return as they seek the defensive stability that has eluded them this season.