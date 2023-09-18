Manchester United‘s woes continue as defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been ruled out of action for up to two months due to a hamstring injury, reported by GOAL. The setback adds to the growing list of problems for the club and manager Erik ten Hag.

Wan-Bissaka sustained the injury during United's 3-1 defeat against Brighton, despite only coming on as a substitute in the 85th minute. The right-back had been suffering from illness, which initially kept him out of the starting lineup.

A statement from Manchester United indicated that Aaron Wan-Bissaka would be sidelined for “several weeks.” However, a report from The Athletic suggests that he could be out of action for up to eight weeks. This extended absence compounds the team's defensive concerns, as Luke Shaw is also unavailable for an extended period due to a hamstring problem, and Tyrell Malacia has been sidelined since the end of the previous season.

Manchester United's situation is further complicated by an ongoing injury crisis that has affected various areas of their squad. Midfielders Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat are currently sidelined, along with center-back Raphael Varane. Rasmus Hojlund, who recently joined the club from Atalanta, arrived with a back injury but has since returned to fitness.

United's Champions League campaign begins on Wednesday with a challenging fixture against Bayern Munich. The club will rely on the available players, including Sergio Reguilon and Diogo Dalot, as they navigate this challenging period.

The mounting injuries and off-field issues present a significant test for Manchester United, and their ability to overcome these challenges will determine their performance in the coming weeks.