Dane Rashford, the brother and agent of Manchester United's star player Marcus Rashford, has been arrested on charges of domestic violence,

In a startling incident, Dane Rashford, the brother and agent of Manchester United‘s star player Marcus Rashford, has been arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, on charges of domestic violence, reported by GOAL. The 31-year-old, who holds the position of a director at DN May Sports Management, a firm representing notable clients including his brother Marcus, was taken into custody on October 20. According to reports from Telegraph Sport, Dane Rashford was subsequently presented before court the following day, where he faced a charge of battery categorized as domestic violence. A bond for his release before a pre-trial hearing was set at $1,500.

Photographed during his official police arrest, Dane Rashford appeared in court, where a pre-trial “stay away order” was issued, mandating no contact with the victim. Court documents have revealed that Chantelle Maynard, a relative of the Rashford brothers, posted the bond approximately a week after Dane's arrest, securing his release on bail. Dane Rashford has entered a plea of not guilty, and his case is scheduled for a further hearing on November 27.

Meanwhile, on the football front, Marcus Rashford had a challenging outing in the Champions League, where Manchester United suffered a 4-3 defeat against Copenhagen. Rashford was sent off during the game, which significantly impacted the team's performance. As a consequence, Rashford will be unavailable for the next European fixture against Galatasaray. However, he is expected to return to action when Manchester United faces Luton Town in the Premier League on November 11.

Amidst the legal proceedings surrounding his brother, Marcus Rashford faces a trying period off the pitch, while Manchester United supporters eagerly anticipate his return to the field, hoping for a swift recovery for both Rashford and the team.