Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has chosen his best teammate during his time at the club, and it's not Cristiano Ronaldo

In a surprising turn of events, former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has chosen his best teammate during his time at the club, and it's not who you might expect, reported by GOAL. While Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo formed a formidable partnership on the pitch, Rooney has snubbed the Al-Nassr star in favor of his close friend Darren Fletcher.

Rooney, who is currently managing Birmingham City, shared the Old Trafford dressing room with iconic players like David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Rio Ferdinand. Despite these legendary teammates, Rooney picked Fletcher as his most valued former colleague. “My best teammate, I'd say Darren Fletcher,” Rooney revealed in a recent podcast interview. “There were a few – John O'Shea, Wes Brown, Michael Carrick – we were all really close. But Fletch was probably the one. We sat next to each other in the dressing room and shared really good moments on and off the pitch together.”

Fletcher, who joined United’s academy at a young age, played a crucial role in Sir Alex Ferguson’s squad, contributing to the team's success with five Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup, and two League Cups. While Rooney's choice might come as a surprise to many, it's not the first time he has overlooked his old strike partner, Ronaldo. In 2019, Rooney named Lionel Messi as the best player in the world, citing a preference for the Argentine’s style of play. He also stated that Ronaldo was not the best player he ever played with, giving that honor to Paul Scholes, whom he described as “incredible.”

As Cristiano Ronaldo gears up for action with Al-Nassr against Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League, Wayne Rooney will be leading his Birmingham side against Sunderland in a Championship fixture. Rooney's unexpected choice of best teammate continues to be a topic of discussion among football enthusiasts, highlighting the unique bonds that players form both on and off the pitch.