Manchester United talisman Marcus Rashford believes elite players need more time to recover between matches. He considers it “mad” that some clubs play more than 20 official games in a season than other clubs, which increases the chance of injuries.

According to the reports from ESPN, Rashford said, “To be honest, I think that is evident. It is mad that we were playing at club level against teams that are playing one game a week and we're playing three game a week from November up until we got knocked out of the Europa League. It is difficult but at the same time we are used to doing it. But I don't think it is right.”

“I know some managers have spoken out about it. But if one team is playing 60 games and another team is playing 38, there needs to be some time for teams playing those 20 extra games to recover and to be able to prepare appropriately for the game.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Listen, the players will push ourselves to the absolute limits. It is nothing new. So it is not a complaint or a dig; I'm just giving you my honest opinion. I don't think it is correct. I think we should be given more time to recover between certain games and at different stages of the season.

Manchester United played 62 games in the 2022/23 season. They won the League Cup, finished runners-up to Manchester City in the FA Cup, reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League, and finished third in Premier League. However, the problematic season was compounded by injuries for the Red Devils. Lisandro Martinez and Donny Van de Beek were sidelined for the remainder of the season. Moreover, there were injuries to Rashford, Raphael Varane, and Christian Eriksen, respectively. Bruno Fernandes played the most games out of any player in European football this season.

Brentford, Crystal Palace, and Aston Villa played 41 games this season compared to United. After an exhausting domestic fixture list, Rashford will play for England in the doubleheader against Malta and North Macedonia for the Euro 2024 qualification.