Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps has kicked off the new year with a well-deserved break in Barbados, sharing snapshots of her trip on Instagram, reported by GOAL. The 30-year-old England international posted pictures of her enjoying the beautiful Caribbean island, indulging in snorkeling adventures, and marveling at the vibrant New Year's Eve fireworks.

Expressing her gratitude, Earps captioned her Instagram post, saying, “Barbados, you were a dream. A much-needed refresh and the most perfect way to see out 2023 and begin 2024.”

However, despite the picturesque getaway, Earps returns to the UK amid escalating transfer rumors, adding an element of uncertainty to her future at Manchester United. With her contract set to conclude at the end of the current Women's Super League (WSL) season, speculations have linked her to top clubs such as Arsenal, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain. Arsenal had reportedly seen a world-record bid for Earps turned down in the previous summer.

While United's manager, Marc Skinner, remains optimistic about retaining Earps, negotiations on a contract extension are yet to reach a resolution. As the goalkeeper enters the final six months of her contract, she is free to engage in talks with overseas clubs, amplifying the intrigue surrounding her next move. Despite the ongoing speculations and a recent change in agents, reports suggest that Earps is open to the possibility of staying with Manchester United.

Acknowledging her frustration with media reports on her future, Mary Earps remains focused on contributing to United's pursuits in the FA Women's Cup and the WSL title. With a friendly against PSV Eindhoven scheduled in Malta on Friday, Earps is poised to play a key role in the upcoming challenges, demonstrating her commitment to the team amid the swirling transfer rumors.