Manchester United‘s Chief Executive, Richard Arnold, has suggested that there is “no expectation of Mason Greenwood playing for Manchester United” in the future, reported by GOAL. This statement comes following an internal investigation involving the 21-year-old forward, who was arrested in January 2022 on suspicion of attempted rape, assault, and coercive control. However, these charges were dropped in February 2023, allowing Greenwood to resume his professional career.

Over the summer, Greenwood trained separately from the rest of the Manchester United squad and later secured a loan move to La Liga side Getafe at the close of the transfer window. Despite the loan move, Greenwood remains under contract with Manchester United until 2025.

Arnold's comments regarding Greenwood's future came during an all-staff meeting held in response to reports of “in-house discontent,” as mentioned in The Athletic. Some members of the staff, including the club's women's team, expressed concerns about Greenwood potentially returning to the first-team setup.

In response to pre-submitted questions during the meeting, Arnold stated, “There's no expectation of Mason playing for Manchester United.”

Greenwood made his debut for Getafe recently, coming off the bench to play 13 minutes in a 3-2 victory over Osasuna. During the match, he faced “die” chants from opposing fans, but Getafe has continued to show its support for the young forward through the game.

The future remains uncertain for Mason Greenwood at Manchester United, and it remains to be seen whether he will have a role to play at the club beyond his current loan spell with Getafe.