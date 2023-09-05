Mason Greenwood, the talented winger from Manchester United, has begun a new chapter in his football career as he was seen training with Spanish side Getafe for the first time since his loan move from the Red Devils, reported by goal.com. Greenwood left Manchester after he got cleared of accusations, including attempted rape and assault.

Greenwood's departure from Old Trafford was confirmed just before the summer transfer deadline, as part of Manchester United's ongoing squad reshuffle. The winger's presence in Getafe's training session on Tuesday has already excited fans, as he showcased his skills by scoring a goal during practice, earning applause from those in attendance.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This move comes after Greenwood's tumultuous year, during which he faced legal troubles. In 2022, he was charged with attempted rape, domestic violence, and controlling behavior. However, the Crown Prosecution Service later discontinued the case, citing a lack of a realistic chance of prosecution.

Getafe is not the only club that expressed interest in the talented young player. Serie A club Lazio also pursued Greenwood's services, even submitting a bid on deadline day. Unfortunately for Lazio, they were unable to complete the transfer as the paperwork was not submitted before the 7 pm cut-off time in Italy.

The loan move to Getafe offers Mason Greenwood an opportunity to regroup and regain his form while playing in a different footballing environment. It's a fresh start for the talented winger, and both Getafe and Manchester United fans will be keenly watching his progress as he embarks on this new chapter in his football journey.