Mason Greenwood is poised to make his debut for Getafe in La Liga as early as September 17 following his loan transfer from Manchester United, reported by GOAL. The 21-year-old forward, who last played a competitive match in January 2022, had been suspended by Manchester United due to legal issues. However, those charges were dropped in February 2023, allowing Greenwood to resume his professional career.

Despite being tied to a contract with Manchester United until 2025, the Premier League club decided that Greenwood no longer had a future at Old Trafford. Subsequently, he embarked on a new chapter in Spain by joining Getafe.

According to reports from The Sun, Getafe's coaching staff has been impressed with Greenwood's sharpness during training and is eager to include him in the squad for their La Liga clash against Osasuna on September 17. This debut will mark Greenwood's first competitive appearance in over a year and a half.

Manchester United continues to support Greenwood during his loan spell in Spain, covering the costs of his accommodation, providing a translator, and facilitating regular visits from friends and family. Greenwood enjoyed a productive spell at Manchester United, amassing 129 appearances and scoring 35 goals. He also earned one senior international cap for the England national team.

As the talented forward looks to reignite his career with Getafe, fans and football enthusiasts will eagerly anticipate his debut performance in La Liga. Mason Greenwood's journey with the Spanish club presents an opportunity for him to showcase his skills and make a fresh start in European football.