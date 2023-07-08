Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has been away from the sport for 18 months. However, his exile is set to end with a loan move to Atalanta this summer.

According to the reports from the Mirror, the Red Devils are happy to loan Greenwood to the Italian side, which will give them a solid chance to land Rasmus Hojlund. Manchester United are set to close the investigation on Greenwood, who hasn’t featured for the Red Devils since January 2022.

The return of Greenwood has been received with mixed views by the club. In the past month, CPS has turned down all the possible charges on the young striker. According to the investigational report, there was one charge of attempted rape, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count o assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

As the Red Devils have prioritized the signing of Hojlund this summer, a loan move for Greenwood to Atalanta could benefit them on multiple levels. As United have refused to give a permanent extension to Wout Weghorst and tore the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo midway through the season, the club only has Anthony Martial as the recognized striker. The Frenchman hasn’t impressed Erik ten Hag with his fitness and consistency levels.

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho also wants Greenwood at AS Roma. However, a loan move to Atalanta seems more likely at the moment. Hojlund was impressive in his debut season with the Serie A club. He scored nine goals for Atalanta and also impressed in the international team during the European championship qualifiers.