Manchester United have officially confirmed the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea. The England International spent the majority of his career at Chelsea and is now looking to blossom in his new club. Mount has signed for a fee of £55m with £5m add-ons.

Speaking to MUTV after completing his signature, Mount believes he is ready to win titles at Manchester United. He said, “It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career. Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I’m joining, and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies.

“Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead and am ready for the hard work expected here.

“I am hugely ambitious; I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it. I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United.”

Mount has won a Champions League, a FIFA Club World Cup, and a UEFA Cup at Chelsea. He provided the key pass for Kai Havertz in the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City. With the Red Devils back in the Champions League this season, they would need the former Derby County man's experience on big occasions. However, the lack of managerial stability resulted in him losing his place in the Chelsea side last season. Under ten Hag, the England International is likely to take advanced midfield positions alongside Bruno Fernandes.