Manchester United's turbulent start to the season has further widened the gap between the Glazers' asking price and the offers on the table, as per information from Mail Sport. With only six points from five games, Erik ten Hag's team currently languishes in 13th place in the Premier League, casting doubts on their revival prospects under the Dutch manager. Talks and negotiations continue with potential buyers, including the frontrunners, Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The primary stumbling block in this protracted process, which commenced last November, remains the disagreement over the selling price. Although both leading bidders have offered upwards of £5b, the Glazers are holding out for a significantly higher figure. The lackluster performance of the team this season, marked by two wins and three losses, including a demoralizing 3-1 defeat by Brighton, has not gone unnoticed by those interested in acquiring the club.

United's struggles this season have underscored the extent of the rebuilding effort required and the substantial investment needed to compete at the top in domestic and European competitions. Despite the club's strong financial standing, potential buyers remain unconvinced that the prices offered reflect a fair valuation.

The once-positive perception that Manchester United was on an upward trajectory under Ten Hag, having won the Carabao Cup and secured Champions League qualification last season, is now clouded with uncertainty. Off-field issues, including the omission of players like Antony and Jadon Sancho from selection, add to the gloomy outlook.

As the one-year mark approaches since the Glazers announced their exploration of “strategic alternatives,” there have been no official updates. Chief executive Richard Arnold recently urged the club's staff to remain resilient, confirming the ongoing nature of the strategic review. The future of Manchester United continues to hang in the balance as negotiations persist.